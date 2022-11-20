Knox brought in all seven targets for 70 yards in the Bills' 31-23 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also visited the X-ray room briefly but subsequently confirmed he was okay, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com.

Knox enjoyed his most productive day of the season while pacing the Bills' pass-catching corps in receptions and receiving yards. The third-year tight end has picked up the pace over the last two games with an 11-127 line on 13 targets and will look to keep that momentum in a Week 12 Thanksgiving battle against an inconsistent Lions defense.