Knox secured three of four targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills' 35-31 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Knox tied for second with fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid in catches and targets while also checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards. Knox doubled up his previous season-long tally in TDs with Sunday's performance, and he now has at least three receptions in four consecutive games.

