Bills' Dawson Knox: Pair of TD grabs in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knox secured three of four targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills' 35-31 win over the Patriots on Sunday.
Knox tied for second with fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid in catches and targets while also checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards. Knox doubled up his previous season-long tally in TDs with Sunday's performance, and he now has at least three receptions in four consecutive games.
More News
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Leading receiver in comeback win•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Catches three passes in win•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Catches one pass in Week 11 win•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Chance to step up with Kincaid out•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Three catches in Week 10 loss•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Catches one pass vs. Chiefs•