Knox (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Bills on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

An undisclosed injury will delay Knox from joining his teammates on the field in training camp, but once the tight end is ready to practice, he can be activated from the NFI list at any time. When available, Knox, who caught 22 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown (33 targets) in 16 regular-season games in 2024, is part of Buffalo's 1-2 punch at TE, along with 2023 first-rounder Dalton Kincaid.