Bills' Dawson Knox: Possible large role in debut
Knox's teammate Tyler Kroft is inactive for Sunday's opener against the Jets as he continues to recover from a broken foot.
Knox isn't the clear-cut substitute starter given his rookie status and own issues coming back from a recent hamstring injury. Fellow rookie Tommy Sweeney could also see a more important role Sunday with Kroft out, while Lee Smith is really only a glorified blocker. That all said, Knox could see a few looks in the passing game -- not enough to make him a fantasy play just yet, but enough to monitor how he does with the opportunity.
