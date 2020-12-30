Knox secured three of four targets for 51 yards during Monday night's 38-9 win against the Patriots.

Buffalo dominated through the air during a Week 16 drubbing of the Patriots, with Knox finishing as the team's No. 2 receiver on a night that consisted of 320 passing yards and four passing scores from Josh Allen. Lee Smith hauled in one of the TDs, and star wideout Stefon Diggs the other three, as Knox remains with three scores of his own on the season (all coming since Week 12). A regular-season finale against Miami's top-ranked scoring defense will be challenging, especially with the unit having surrendered the eighth-fewest receptions to opposing tight ends on the year.