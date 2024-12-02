Knox caught both of his targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers.

Knox was the only Bills player to exceed 30 receiving yards as Buffalo relied primarily on the run in this snowy victory. Dalton Kincaid (knee) hasn't suited up since Week 10, and Knox has racked up 94 receiving yards in the two games Kincaid has missed, sandwiched around Buffalo's Week 12 bye. If Kincaid remains unavailable in Week 14 against the Rams, Knox would be in line for elevated usage in the passing game again.