Knox (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Knox and No.1 tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) are both officially listed as questionable for Week 17 after having logged DNP/DNP/LP practice slates. Either Knox or Kincaid will stand to benefit from a slight uptick in opportunities if they are able to suit up while the other remains sidelined. Meanwhile, rookie Jackson Hawes will stand to inherit a substantial role in the event that both Knox and Kincaid are unable to play versus Philadelphia. Full clarity on the state of Buffalo's tight end corps will arrive no later than 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.