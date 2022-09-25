site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Dawson Knox: Questionable to return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Knox is questionable to return Sunday against the Dolphins due to heat-related issues.
Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, it felt like 100 degrees right before kickoff and has had a significant impact on the players. Isaiah McKenzie is also questionable to return due to the same issue.
