Bills' Dawson Knox: Quiet day while Beasley shines
Knox brought in three of four targets for 17 yards during Thursday's win over the Cowboys.
Unless you count John Brown's touchdown pass, no receiver or tight end did much of anything besides Cole Beasley, who piled up 110 yards and a TD against his former team. Knox was targeted on a couple of other plays involving penalties that didn't show up on the stat sheet, while Tyler Kroft wasn't even looked at in the passing game and saw just 18 percent of the offensive snaps compared to Knox's 78 percent. There's probably one big game down the stretch where the plan will center around the rookie, but Brown remains the only target in the Buffalo passing game that can be counted on week after week.
