Knox secured one of his two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 37-3 win over the Commanders.

Despite the Bills winning in a blowout over the Commanders, Knox was not a significant part of the offensive game plan Sunday. The 26-year-old and his rookie counterpart Dalton Kincaid both saw two targets in the contest, yet Knox saw the field slightly more at tight end, handling 41 snaps to Kincaid's 35 snaps. Going forward, it would appear that Knox will likely rely on finding the end zone if he is to produce much for fantasy purposes, as his usage in short areas and time split with Kincaid certainly limit his potential. The veteran will look to bounce back in Week 4 in what could be a shootout when the Bills host the Dolphins.