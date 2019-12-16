Knox caught his only target for 11 yards during Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Veteran Tyler Kroft had the big tight end catch, a go-ahead touchdown that in essence vaulted the Bills into the playoffs, while Knox's role was modest all evening. Knox was on the field for 48 percent of the offensive snaps (his lowest since Week 8) to Kroft's 29 percent, but the Bills and their up-and-down offense continue to spread it around too much for the rookie to offer any kind of consistent production.