Knox was targeted twice in Sunday's win over the Jets, catching one pass for one yard.

Knox played 55 percent of the offensive snaps to Lee Smith's 39 percent and Tommy Sweeney's 33 percent, though Sweeney outproduced him with two catches for 35 yards. Knox had a good summer leading into his first NFL campaign, but a late hamstring injury really set him back. With Tyler Kroft (broken foot) about to re-enter the fray in a week or two, Knox has probably missed his window for fantasy production as a rookie, unless injuries strike the group later in the season.