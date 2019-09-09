Bills' Dawson Knox: Quiet pro debut
Knox was targeted twice in Sunday's win over the Jets, catching one pass for one yard.
Knox played 55 percent of the offensive snaps to Lee Smith's 39 percent and Tommy Sweeney's 33 percent, though Sweeney outproduced him with two catches for 35 yards. Knox had a good summer leading into his first NFL campaign, but a late hamstring injury really set him back. With Tyler Kroft (broken foot) about to re-enter the fray in a week or two, Knox has probably missed his window for fantasy production as a rookie, unless injuries strike the group later in the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...