Knox caught two of eight targets for 29 yards in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Drops have been a problem for Knox in his two years in the league, but none of the six misfires Sunday fell into that category. While Knox never eclipsed 51 receiving yards this season, he's become the clear No. 1 tight end for the Bills and has at least four targets in each of the past five games. With Cole Beasley (knee) looking iffy for Saturday's playoff game, Knox could be counted on even more in the short-to-mid passing game.