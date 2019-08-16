Knox (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Knox ran routes Friday and worked with the strength and conditioning staff. The third-year pro has yet to fully practice since suffering a hamstring injury late July, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. The rookie third-round pick could be in line for key snaps when healthy while Tyler Kroft (foot) remains sidelined.

