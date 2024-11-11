Knox brought in two of three targets for 40 yards in the Bills' 30-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid suffered a knee injury of unknown severity in the second half of Sunday's game, so Knox could be set for a bigger role in the short term. Sunday, he contributed a season-long 34-yard grab on his way to his second-highest yardage total of the season. Knox could play a key role in the air attack in a Week 11 home showdown against the Chiefs if Kincaid is sidelined for the contest.