Knox secured his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Dolphins.

Knox had an underwhelming performance Week 4 while playing 29 of the Bills' 58 offensive snaps. The veteran tight end played one fewer snap than rookie Dalton Kincaid, who finished the game with four catches on five targets. Kincaid seems to have supplanted Knox as the Bills' preferred pass-catching option at tight end, though the two occasionally share the field together when Kincaid lines up outside or in the slot. If a near-even split continues between the Bills' top-two options, Knox will at least have a chance to be involved in some capacity. However, consistent fantasy production may be hard to come by for the 26-year-old.