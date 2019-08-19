Knox (hamstring) has returned to practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Jason Croom (hamstring) was also spotted at Monday's practice, per Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News, while Tyler Kroft (foot) did not see work in the session. Given that Kroft's early-season status/workload are still up in the air, there's an opportunity for Knox to see a pass-catching role in the Bills' offense out of the gate.

