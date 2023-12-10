Knox (wrist) is listed as active Sunday at Kansas City.

Since the Bills designated Knox for return from injured reserve Wednesday, he didn't have any practice restrictions but still entered the weekend as questionable for Sunday's game. With his status now confirmed for Week 14 action, he'll be making his first appearance since undergoing wrist surgery following a Week 7 loss at New England. Knox wasn't particularly productive before going on IR, hauling in 15 of 28 targets for 102 yards and one touchdown in seven appearances, so he may play second fiddle to rookie TE Dalton Kincaid as a pass catcher due to the latter's cumulative 56-474-2 line on 64 targets so far this season.