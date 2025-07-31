Knox (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday.

After missing the start of training camp, this marks the first practice for Knox since coming off the active/non-football injury list , per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. The 28-year-old, who logged 22 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown in 16 regular-season games in 2024, is thus slated to reprise his role in a Buffalo passing offense that also features fellow TE Dalton Kincaid, who caught 44 passes in 13 contests last season.