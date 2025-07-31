default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knox (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday.

After missing the start of training camp, this marks the first practice for Knox since coming off the active/non-football injury list , per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. The 28-year-old, who logged 22 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown in 16 regular-season games in 2024, is thus slated to reprise his role in a Buffalo passing offense that also features fellow TE Dalton Kincaid, who caught 44 passes in 13 contests last season.

More News