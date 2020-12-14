site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Dawson Knox: Returns to SNF
Knox (neck) returned to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ryan Talbot of NewYorkupstate.com reports.
Knox came back in late in the third quarter after suffering a stinger just after halftime and caught a pass. He'll continue to top Buffalo's depth chart at tight end while healthy.
