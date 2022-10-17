Knox caught all three of his targets for 37 yards and his first touchdown of the season in Sunday's 24-20 win over Kansas City.

The tight end returned from a one-game absence to see his usual small target volume, but Knox made his looks count by hauling in the game-winning score on a 14-yard strike from Josh Allen with only 64 seconds left in the game. The tight end has caught at least three passes in each of his last four games, but he'll remain a TD-dependent fantasy option coming out of Buffalo's Week 7 bye.