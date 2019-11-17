Knox caught two of three targets for 32 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-20 win over Miami.

Knox made his mark just before half time, catching a pass over the middle and slipping a tackle for a 23-yard touchdown. The rookie has been impressive at times this season averaging 14.0 yards per catch, but probably isn't consistent enough -- even on an offense lacking many other weapons in the passing game -- to count on week to week. Next up is a stingy Denver pass defense.