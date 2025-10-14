Knox brought in one of two targets for a 19-yard touchdown in the Bills' 24-14 loss to the Falcons on Monday night.

The veteran tight end rose to the top of the depth chart Monday night due to Dalton Kincaid (oblique) being inactive, but Knox ultimately garnered a minimal amount of Josh Allen's attention. Nevertheless, Knox made good on his one opportunity, getting into the end zone with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter to erase an early 7-0 deficit. The score was Knox's first since Week 6 of last season, but his run as the No. 1 option at the position may be limited to just Monday's game since Kincaid figures to have a good chance of getting healthy over Buffalo's Week 7 bye.