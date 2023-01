Knox caught both of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots.

That makes four straight games with a score for Knox, who rallied a bit to finish with a 48-517-6 line for the season, quite similar to his 49-587-9 line of 2021. Knox will remain a key red-zone option when the Bills begin their playoff march Sunday against the division-rival Dolphins.