Knox secured four of seven targets for 34 yards during Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Knox suffered a stinger in the game but returned after a brief absence and should be OK to play in Week 15, even if the Bills take it easy on him in practice this week. With Tyler Kroft being made an inactive once again, Knox ended up being a key part of the game plan and made a few big plays in the win. The second-year tight end still needs to work on better reeling in the passes thrown his way -- Knox also lost a fumble in the contest -- but we wouldn't be surprised if this type of workload becomes more standard down the stretch.