Knox caught four of five targets for 41 yards in Monday's 41-7 victory over the Titans.

Knox was more involved in Buffalo's gameplan in Week 2, garnering three more targets than the week before, including a couple looks in the red zone. The fourth year tight end figures to get more involved in the Bills' offense as the season goes on after he caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. Knox will remain a solid fantasy option at tight end moving forward, especially if he continues to see looks close to the end zone.