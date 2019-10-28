Knox was targeted just once with no catches during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

It was the rookie's first career game where he did not have at least one reception, though the end result is perhaps not as surprising as the first glance at the empty line, given that starter Tyler Kroft is back and action and both teams were forced to throw in gusty winds. Knox was a trendy pickup a few weeks ago following a couple of decent games, but sharing time with Kroft is going to make consistent production for either player a tough task, especially when you consider the Bills offer an unpolished passing attack.