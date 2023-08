Knox (finger) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Buscaglia notes that Knox's finger injury has the tight end considered day-to-day, so it doesn't appear as though his Week 1 status is in danger. With the Bills expected to play a number of their key players Saturday, Dalton Kincaid should have a chance to get some work in with starting QB Josh Allen.