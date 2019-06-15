Bills' Dawson Knox: Signed and sealed
Knox, a third-round rookie, signed his rookie contract with the Bills on Friday, The Buffalo News reports.
It's rare that a guy who never caught a college touchdown pass would draw up any fantasy interest, but Knox has a legit chance to be the Week 1 starter. Favorite Tyler Kroft will be out for a stretch with a broken foot, while Lee Smith is more of a blocker and Jason Croom continues to be bogged down by a hamstring injury. Knox has taken advantage of the extra reps during spring work and has shown true hands. Meanwhile, the Bills have now signed all eight of their 2019 draft picks.
