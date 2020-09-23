site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Dawson Knox: Sits out Wednesday's practice
RotoWire Staff
Sep 23, 2020
Knox (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Knox starts his week off with a missed practice after suffering a concussion in last week's win over the Dolphins. The tight end will need to clear concussion protocol prior to Sunday's game against the Rams, or the
Bills will be down to Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam at the position in Week 3. More News
