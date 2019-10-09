Bills' Dawson Knox: Slow Week 5 outing
Knox caught just two of five targets for 12 yards in Sunday's win at Tennessee.
While Knox saw a season-high 72 percent of the offensive snaps and still doesn't have to compete with starter Tyler Kroft (ankle) for looks, the game flow just didn't go his way in what was a low-scoring battle between two close-to-the-vest teams. Knox has emerged as Josh Allen's third favorite target in the passing game behind John Brown and Cole Beasley, but with a bye on tap and Kroft seemingly set to return at some point, the rookie's production could take a hit in future weeks.
