Knox caught one of two targets for five yards in Buffalo's season-opening win over the Rams on Thursday.

This is a disappointing performance given the Bills scored four offensive touchdowns and Josh Allen completed 26 passes, but Allen was hot Thursday and was able to find his wideouts all night long, reducing the necessity for a big target like Knox to move the chains. There will be better days than this for sure, as the newly extended tight end ($53.6 million) will be plenty involved when opposing defenses choose to show a different look than the Rams did Thursday.