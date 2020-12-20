Knox caught two of four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 48-19 win against the Broncos.

Knox had to exit Buffalo's Week 15 win because of a stinger, though he was capable of returning to the contest while tying a season high in receiving yards. After going scoreless over his first six appearances of the season, the Ole Miss product has proceeded to go on a tear by posting a trio of TDs in his past four games. 11 targets over the past two outings represent the most in a two-game span over the 24-year-old's career. A Week 16 matchup against New England has the potential to thwart Knox's recent uptick in production, as the Patriots have surrendered an NFL-low one receiving TD to opposing tight ends this season.