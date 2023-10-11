Knox (wrist) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Knox hurt his wrist in Buffalo's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London this past Sunday, but it's encouraging that he practiced Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. Fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid (concussion) was also limited. Buffalo's top two tight ends will each have two more opportunities to upgrade to full participation and shed their injury designations before the Bills host the Giants on Sunday night.