Bills' Dawson Knox: Still not practicing
RotoWire Staff
Oct 21, 2020
4:11 pm ET 1 min read
Knox (calf) didn't practice Wednesday.
Knox still hasn't practiced since sustaining his calf injury in Week 5 against the TItans. He'll need to heal up in a hurry to have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Jets, with Tyler Kroft set to serve as Buffalo's top tight end should Knox sit out again.
