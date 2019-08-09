Coach Sean McDermott said Knox (hamstring) is "getting better," but he's not yet ready to practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Knox picked up a hamstring injury in late July, becoming the third Bills tight end to be affected by a health concern. While Tyler Kroft also remains sidelined due to a broken foot, Jason Croom (hamstring) was able to return to practice Friday. McDermott noted that Knox is a bit behind Croom in his recovery, so the rookie third-rounder may be back on the field in the near future.