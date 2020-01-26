Knox caught 28 of 50 targets for 388 yards and two scores during his rookie campaign.

Knox was picked in the third round as more of a project type and had been expected to serve as the backup to free-agent signee Tyler Kroft, but Kroft struggled with injuries and Knox ended becoming the starter for much of the season. While the Mississippi product struggled a bit with drops, he also showed a knack for big plays and an ability to rumble for yards after the catch. Kroft is healthy again, but Knox offers more upside and (for now) a better rapport with quarterback Josh Allen, so there's a chance he gets to take the starter's job and run with it in 2020.