Bills' Dawson Knox: Suffers concussion Sunday
Knox won't return to Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after suffering a concussion.
Knox reeled in a 38-yard reception before leaving the game and entering concussion protocol. Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam will handle the reps at tight end for the remainder of Sunday's contest.
