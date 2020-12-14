site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-dawson-knox-suffers-stinger | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Dawson Knox: Suffers stinger
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Knox (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Knox suffered a stinger early in the third quarter. With Tyler Kroft (coach's decision) inactive, Lee Smith is the only healthy tight end left for the Bills while Knox battles this injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read