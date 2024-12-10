Knox caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams.

Knox operated as the Bills' No. 1 tight end Sunday with teammate Dalton Kincaid (knee) sidelined for the third straight game. Despite playing 82 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps, the veteran was targeted just once in the contest. With Kincaid possibly nearing a return, Knox is unlikely to hold much fantasy value going forward with such limited usage in the passing game. The Bills will visit the Lions in Week 15.