Knox is listed as the first tight end on the first unofficial depth chart the Bills released Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

The Bills may not come out with an "official" depth chart ahead of Week 1, but it's clear Knox is expected to get the biggest share of tight end snaps for now, with Tyler Kroft and blocking specialist Lee Smith working behind him. Knox has the ability to build off his 28-388-2 line from his rookie season, but at the same time, he's got a now-healthy Kroft to share reps with, not to mention a new star wideout in Stefon Diggs in the mix.