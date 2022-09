Knox (back) practiced on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Baltimore.

That's three limited showings for the starting tight end, so we'll assume he's on the better side of questionable for Sunday's game in Baltimore. Knox managers do get the benefit of a 1pm ET start time, so his status can be checked just to be safe. The tight end is still looking for his first trip to the end zone after getting there nine times in the 2021 regular season.