Knox secured three of four targets for 37 yards in the Bills' 30-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Knox saw a slightly larger role than usual, partly due to Dalton Kincaid exiting early because of a hamstring issue. Both Knox's reception and receiving yardage totals were season highs, and the veteran could be in for another relatively busy day if Kincaid is sidelined for a Week 11 home matchup against the Buccaneers.