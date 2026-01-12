Knox caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-24 wild-card win over Jacksonville.

Knox was able to finished tied for second on the team in catches with wide receiver Brandin Cooks and fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid. Knox made his largest impact in the fourth quarter, securing a 24-yard gain on his second catch of the day. The tight end has now reeled in at least one pass in 14 consecutive postseason contests dating back to 2020, and he'll look to extend the streak in next weekend's AFC divisional round.