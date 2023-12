Knox caught all three of his targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Kansas City.

Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid (shoulder) caught five passes on eight targets on the day, but Knox produces more yardage with his grabs in his first game action since Week 7. Kincaid left the game late in the fourth quarter and the severity of his injury isn't yet clear, so while Knox had a modest role Sunday in his return from wrist surgery, he could be a bigger factor in Week 15 against the Cowboys.