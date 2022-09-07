Knox signed a four-year extension with the Bills on Wednesday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Knox is the clear-cut No. 1 tight end in a high-scoring offense, a fact made even more obvious after the Bills cut O.J. Howard last week. The deal is reportedly worth over $50 million with over $30 million guaranteed as the Bills try to preserve a championship-caliber team for the long haul. Knox is coming off a career-best season with highs in catches (49), yards (587) and TD receptions (9).