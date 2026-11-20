Knox will likely be the Bills' top tight end against the Dolphins on Sunday, given that Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) is listed as doubtful for that contest, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid was held out of practice all week while tending to thumb and ankle injuries, and he is trending toward being inactive for Sunday's AFC East tilt. If Kincaid is indeed ruled out, then Knox would operate as the Bills' top tight end, with Jackson Hawes (shoulder) and Keleki Latu also in line for larger roles on offense. Knox has 14 catches on 20 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown through nine regular-season games, and the Bills face a Dolphins defense that ranks 25th in the NFL in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing tight ends.