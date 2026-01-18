Knox brought in three of five targets for 32 yards in the Bills' 33-30 divisional-round overtime loss to the Broncos on Saturday.

Knox put together a three-catch effort for the second time in as many postseason contests. However, his day, and that of the Bills, would have been much bigger had Josh Allen not missed him as he ran down the seam and toward the end zone on a third-down play with 16 seconds remaining in regulation and Buffalo trailing by three. Knox's solid postseason was preceded by his most productive regular season since 2022, as he posted a 36-417-4 line on 49 targets across 17 games.