Knox secured three of six targets for 40 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Knox recorded a season-long 20-yard grab for half his receiving yardage tally, putting together a serviceable effort despite battling back and hip issues coming in. The fourth-year tight end's involvement in the offense has been adequate -- he's produced a 12-111 line on 17 targets -- but more had been expected in terms of big plays from the athletic tight end this season. Knox's next opportunity to start delivering on some of those expectations comes against a team that's had trouble defending tight ends this season in the Steelers, which the Bills will face at home in Week 5.