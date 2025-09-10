Knox caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 41-40 win over the Ravens.

Knox led all Bills tight ends in offensive snaps, but, as expected, it was teammate Dalton Kincaid who played a bigger role in Buffalo's passing attack. Knox wasn't able to get much going, while Kincaid caught all four of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. Going forward, the veteran should expect similar usage, capping Knox's overall fantasy value. The 28-year-old should be ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Jets.